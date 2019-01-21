NSA Ajit Doval's son accuses Caravan magazine, Jairam Ramesh of defamation, moves court

NSA Ajit Doval's son Monday filed a criminal complaint against a magazine for allegedly publishing a defamatory article.

Doval also sought prosecution of in the case.

The complaint has been filed against The Caravan and the of the article, besides Ramesh.

The article claimed that Doval was running a hedge fund whose promoters are of dubious antecedents.

is likely to hear the matter on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)