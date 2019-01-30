Vivak Doval records statement before Delhi court in defamation case against Caravan

NSA Ajit Doval's son Wednesday completed recording statement in his plea against 'The Caravan' magazine for alleged defamatory article and senior for using that content.

Vivek told that all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were baseless and false and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and professional colleagues.

The court has posted the matter for February 11 when the statement of other witnesses will be recorded.

Doval in his complaint had said that the magazine and Ramesh had attempted to "deliberately maligne and defame" him to "settle scores with his father".

