Vivak Doval records statement before Delhi court in defamation case against Caravan

-
ALSO READ
NSA Ajit Doval's son accuses Caravan magazine, Jairam Ramesh of defamation, moves court
Court to hear defamation plea of NSA Ajit Doval's son against Caravan on Jan 30
Ajit Doval's son files defamation complaint against Jairam, others
Court takes cognizance of Doval's defamation suit against Jairam, Caravan
Court agrees to examine defamation plea by NSA Ajit Doval's son against magazine, Jairam Ramesh
-
NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval Wednesday completed recording statement in his defamation plea against 'The Caravan' magazine for alleged defamatory article and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for using that content.
Vivek told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were baseless and false and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and professional colleagues.
The court has posted the matter for February 11 when the statement of other witnesses will be recorded.
Doval in his complaint had said that the magazine and Ramesh had attempted to "deliberately maligne and defame" him to "settle scores with his father".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU