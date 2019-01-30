JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Odisha rolls out Handicrafts Policy 2019

Miscreants attack priests in Meghalaya church, flee with cash
Business Standard

Vivak Doval records statement before Delhi court in defamation case against Caravan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval Wednesday completed recording statement in his defamation plea against 'The Caravan' magazine for alleged defamatory article and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for using that content.

Vivek told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were baseless and false and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and professional colleagues.

The court has posted the matter for February 11 when the statement of other witnesses will be recorded.

Doval in his complaint had said that the magazine and Ramesh had attempted to "deliberately maligne and defame" him to "settle scores with his father".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements