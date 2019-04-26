HDFC Bank and Max Bupa launch AnyTimeHealth machines to distribute health insurance products

Max Bupa, one of India's leading standalone health insurance players, and HDFC Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, today announced the launch of 'digital first' propositions for the bank's 40+ million customers, spread across its 5,000+ branches.

Max is committed to provide the best bespoke and comprehensive and services to HDFC Bank's customers through a slew of digital touch points like AnyTimeHealth (ATH) machines, deep integration with Net and digital seller apps like InstaInsure.

As part of the corporate agency arrangement with HDFC Bank, Max provides comprehensive and customisable product variants to the bank's customers, through multiple digital touch points. The product offerings include Max Bupa's complete range of indemnity plans including heartbeat, health companion, Goactive and health recharge.

Max Bupa, in collaboration with HDFC Bank, has designed an end-to-end 'digital journey' for all the bank's customers, which has been uniquely designed to support HDFC Bank's assisted and non-assisted mode of selling insurance, in a paperless environment. This robust digital ecosystem will empower the bank's customers to avail at their convenience.

"At HDFC Bank, the customer is at the centre of everything we do. We're constantly innovating to offer our customers the best range of products and services through multiple touch points. Digital plays a key role in creating the best customer experience. With our partnership with Max and the solutions that we are offering to our customers, especially ATH, we are confident of further strengthening our digital ecosystem, and we expect our customers across India, to gain access to customized anytime, anywhere", said Arvind Vohra, Country Head -Retail Branch Banking,

"Health insurance has become a necessity today due to the growing incidence of lifestyle and critical diseases and growing medical inflation which is currently at 15 per cent. The industry is severely under penetrated with meagre 20 per cent of the population possessing any form of health cover. Majority of consumers either find either too complicated or do not find the motivation to ensure something as important as their health. Thus, the Indian needed something disruptive like AnyTimeHealth machines that enable instant health assessment and purchase", said Ashish Mehrotra, MD & amp; CEO,

"The collective vision of and is to make more accessible through digital innovations and we are confident that our joint focus on delivering will help us fulfil the of the bank's 40+ million customers across We plan to reach one million HDFC Bank customers over the next three years", he added.

