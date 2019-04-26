Acquist Group - a forerunner across the realty sector

Acquist and Information Solutions, a leading consultancy and real estate offering, announced on April 20, 2019, that it has further strengthened its stance across international markets via the launch of London Realty Connect.

The Company has been operational for over five years now, observing over 35 per cent YoY growth, right from the first year. In fact, the is entirely self-funded and has maintained positive growth irrespective of market turmoils and lack of external support.

The Growth Journey

According to Sanjay Guha, Founder and CEO, Acquist Marketing, the company had a humble beginning. Guha invested around Rs 45 lakhs of his earnings to lay foundations for the

Acquist started out as a privately-held marketing consulting company, operating across direct marketing, digital marketing, and research and publishing spaces. Soon after, Acquist landed multiple clients across real estate, IT, BFSI, energy, etc., managing their entire suite of marketing and data-related requirements, resulting in over 35 per cent growth YoY for the company.

The Real Estate Venture

While working on lead generation campaigns for real estate clients, Sanjay observed that irrespective of lead quality, most of the leads did not transform into closures.

"We believed that this gap was an opportunity to play to our strengths and, thereby, for Acquist to diversify," said

With partners like Realty, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespaces, etc., Acquist has gained industry-wide credibility, supporting its self-funded, organic growth.

"By 2017, Acquist Realty's contribution to the was 40 percent and soon we started an NRI division to enable NRIs to invest in India," he added.

Steps in the West

The Acquist Realty team, when working with NRIs, had to shift through multiple regulations and investment opportunities in the west. According to Sanjay, the company realized that while helping NRIs to invest in India, it could also help Indian residents invest in the west.

As a result, Sanjay started Acquist London Realty Connect in October 2018. Within the first 4 months, the company clocked sales of around GBP 10 million.

Growth Prospects

"A 'people-first' company, attributes its incremental growth to the company's core team. Many of the 30-member team who are leading key businesses today joined us as trainees a few years ago. They could have gone to cosy pastures when the economy was volatile. But they chose to work without a hike, without incentives. And, Acquist could not be here today without them", Sanjay added further.

With a proper work-life balance, even after being a sales-oriented firm, Acquist Group has set some benchmarks for service-oriented firms across the nation.

The Acquist group, as per latest stats, has crossed USD 2.5 million of revenues cumulatively in the last 5 years while expanding into Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, and the UK.

"In all our three ventures, Acquist has always been target-oriented, ROI focused and driven organic growth. We work only with teams who align with our vision. We are at a stage where we are confident of leveraging any opportunity in any industry across the globe", Sanjay concluded.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)