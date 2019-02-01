Want to refocus, rebuild South Africa Women's team: Dane van Niekerk

As Women gear up for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, their avowed it is crucial for her side to refocus and rebuild their team in the shortest format following a disheartening campaign at the ICC World T20 2018.

"We have got some new faces in the squad and we just want to rebuild as a T20 group and make sure what happened at does not happen again," ICC quoted van Niekerk, as saying.

"We have made some changes to the batting line-up and we needed to do that to give players the opportunity to show what they can do. We want to play an attacking brand of and that is one of our big targets," she added.

finished at the third place, behind and England in Pool A. However, van Niekerk believes the team has worked on the mistakes and are has become better.

"After we had a massive chat. We have had to rethink our strategies and we have done that. We have given enough opportunities in the past to some. So it is time to give some young blood and some new faces to get the opportunity they worked hard for, so I am really excited to see how they go."

At the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, reached the semi-final but lost to the tournament hosts and champions England. In spite of having decent performance, van Niekerk said the team has regressed.

"Honestly speaking, I am going to sit here and lie if I say we have progressed. After our performance at the World Cup, I think we regressed. We stagnated and it was a massive wake-up call, which has led to changes and in a way it may have been a good thing. We are learning all the time from what happened there."

South Africa will miss the services of their Chloe Tryon, who has been ruled out of the series due to the recurrence of a

"It is a massive blow because we all know she is one of the biggest hitters in the world, but it is an opportunity for some of the others to show what they can do."

The three T20Is against Sri Lanka, beginning on February 1 at will be followed by as many one-day internationals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)