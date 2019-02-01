Akila Dananjaya to undergo bowling Test in Chennai

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya is all set to undergo a bowling Test in Chennai Center for Sports Science (CSS) of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.
The development was confirmed by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in a statement that read, "Spinner Akila Dananjaya will fly to Chennai, India tomorrow morning (February 1, 2019) to reassess his bowling action. The reassessment will take place at the Center for Sports Science (CSS) of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai."
The 25-year-old was reported for a suspected bowling action during a Test series against England, last year. He was, later, banned from bowling by the International Cricket Council in December 2018.
Dananjaya has emerged as Sri Lanka's one of the main bowlers in the limited-over cricket. In last 16 one day matches, he has picked up 28 wickets with an average of 23. In Tests, he has scalped a total of 27 wickets in overall 5 matches that he has played so fat with an average of 24.26.
