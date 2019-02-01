Akila Dananjaya to undergo bowling Test in Chennai

spinner Dananjaya is all set to undergo a Test in Science (CSS) of the and Research.

The development was confirmed by the (SLC) in a statement that read, "Spinner Dananjaya will fly to Chennai, tomorrow morning (February 1, 2019) to reassess his action. The reassessment will take place at the Science (CSS) of the and Research in "

The 25-year-old was reported for a suspected action during a Test series against England, last year. He was, later, banned from bowling by the International Council in December 2018.

Dananjaya has emerged as Sri Lanka's one of the main bowlers in the limited-over In last 16 one day matches, he has picked up 28 wickets with an average of 23. In Tests, he has scalped a total of 27 wickets in overall 5 matches that he has played so fat with an average of 24.26.

