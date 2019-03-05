Want to show I am good enough, says Dawid Malan

England's top-order batsman is keen to prove a point in the three-match T20 series against Windies. The batsman asserted that he wants to show that he is good enough to play all over the world.

"I definitely believe I am good enough to play Test Five [six] innings ago in Test cricket, I passed fifty. In my last T20 innings, I passed fifty. I still believe I can play international I still believe I am good enough. It is just when I get the opportunity to score runs to show the selectors and both captains, and people around the world, that I am good enough," International Council(ICC) quoted Malan as saying.

The last played for England in a Test match against in in August 2018. He was dropped from the Test squad as a result of his poor performances, since then he has been missing from

Malan would be hoping to string together good performances as the regulars and have been rested for the T20 series against Windies.

"You always want to play more and, when you average 50 with a strike-rate of 150, you do, probably selfishly, think you should be playing a bit more, it is never easy being dropped. It is your dream to play and you think it is gone at that time. It has been tough."

The 31-year-old batsman also admitted that he did not take the decision of getting dropped too easily. He said that after getting dropped chief selector told him that he might be better suited for overseas conditions.

"It is obviously hard when you play your whole career in a country to be told you are suited somewhere else, it is disappointing to be tagged with that".

"I played with Ed at Middlesex and I have never had an issue with him. We did speak about a few things and were quite honest with each other, which is the way it should be".

England would be hoping to return to their winnings way after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Windies in the final ODI of the five-match series.

England takes on Windies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, March 06 at St Lucia.

