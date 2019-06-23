WB: BJP claims 2 party workers injured in police firing over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan

BJP on Saturday alleged that two of its party workers sustained injuries in police firing after they raised ' Ram' slogan at in West Bengal's district.

The incident happened when a clash broke out between BJP and workers after a group of BJP workers chanted ' Ram' at Suvendu Adhikary's public meeting in

A 14-year-old boy was also injured in the firing.

Accusing the police of firing at the workers, BJP's MP, Subhas Sarkar, said, "Police say they resorted to firing to quell the rioting mobs, which is wrong."

The injured have been shifted to the nearby and Hospital.

In West Bengal, the slogan ' Ram' has led to several political controversies in the recent past. Even had lost her temper more than once over BJP supporters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at her rallies. She had accused the BJP of using a religious slogan as a party slogan in a "misconceived manner".

On June 13, over five people had sustained injuries after violence erupted between student wings of and BJP at Arambagh Kalikapur Netaji Mahavidyalaya in Hooghly allegedly over chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

