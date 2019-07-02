WB: Bodh Gaya blast accused JMB terrorist held in Bardhman

A Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist, wanted in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case, was arrested from Kawta area of Bardhman district in West Bengal on Monday.

A team of a special task force of the Kolkata Police arrested Abdul Rahim, a resident of Murshidabad district of the state when he was trying to recruit new cadre for the banned outfit.

He is an active member of the Dhulian module of the JMB which is responsible for the blast.

Meanwhile, Union Home Ministry said that banned terror outfit JMB is using some Madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad district of West Bengal for radicalization and recruitment activities.

A low-intensity bomb went off hours after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama finished a sermon at Bodh Gaya in Bihar in January 2018.

