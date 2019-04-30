JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Will take a call on Dhoni's fitness on match day: Stephen Fleming
Business Standard

WB: EC approves mark of inedible ink on voter's left middle finger

ANI  |  Politics 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) wrote to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and gave the approval to put the mark of inedible ink on voter's left middle finger for by-election to State Legislative Assembly.

The letter also stated, "If any re-poll is announced at any polling station of the 6 Assembly segments, the mark should be put on voter's left ring finger.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 22:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU