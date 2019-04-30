Ganga saaf nahi hui lekin unki ticket saaf ho gayi: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at Uma Bharti

(SP) leader, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, took a jibe at and said that the NDA government was not able to clean despite making separate ministry for the same, but the BJP did take away the ticket of from Jhansi constituency.

"Keh rahe hain ki paani ki jagah hum jal sansadhan mantralay bana denge. Ek baar BJP ke logon ne Ganga saaf karne ke liye mantralay banaya tha. Aur is baar, jo mantralay diya tha, unki ticket saaf kar di. Ganga saaf nahi hui lekin unki ticket saaf ho gayi. Batao Jhansi se ticket saaf ho gayi hai ki nahi ho gayi hai (They are claiming to make a separate ministry for water. Once, the BJP people had made a separate ministry to clean This time, the person to whom that Ministry was given, that person's ticket has been taken away. They could not clean Ganga river, but took away that person's seat in Jhansi)," Akhilesh said while addressing a rally here.

The BJP has fielded Anurag Sharma from Jhansi seat in the elections.

At the rally, Akhilesh also criticised for not giving employment to the young people and rather "advising them to sell Pakora".

"After completing your education do you want to make Pakora? Do you want to become 'Chowkidaar' (watchman)? There was a conspiracy behind all this. The BJP people asked to make Pakora so that the that comes from abroad gets used. If the will come in more volume then the businesses of their fellow colleagues will also increase... The BJP people want you to fry Pakora in coming from abroad and not in They don't want to help the farmers, who grow mustard," Akhilesh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)