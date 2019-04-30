Goa: Police conduct security assessment in Basilica of Bom Jesus Church

Police on Tuesday conducted a security assessment in Church in old Goa, as a precautionary measure in the wake of serial bomb blasts in on April 21.

Speaking to ANI, said, " My team visited Churches and conducted a security assessment of the area. As the said churches come under the Archaeological Survey of (ASI), special security guards have been deployed by the department."

Dalvi also briefed about the security measures, precautions and checking of luggage of tourists by the 23 security guards. He also informed that armed guards are performing duty in the premises day and night. Dalvi emphasised that only sincere checking will prevent any untoward incident like that of serial bombings in

"The services of Dog squad were utilised and the Bomb Disposal Squad were also involved in the training programme," he added.

On April 21, eight blasts ripped through three churches and three high-end hotels across the Island nation, claiming the lives of 253 and injuring over 500 others. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

