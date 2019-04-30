Meenakshi Lekhi celebrates her birthday with people of New Delhi constituency

-
Meenakshi Lekhi, the BJP candidate from New Delhi and sitting Member of Parliament from the same constituency on Tuesday celebrated her birthday with the people of her constituency.
She started her special day by doing a padayatra (march) in various areas like Kirti Nagar, New Rajinder Nagar, old Rajinder Nagar of New Delhi constituency.
The residents of the area were excited to see their MP among them. They made special arrangements for the cake cutting ceremony for Lekhi's birthday.
Lekhi had cut the cake amid the echo of clapping, songs, and birthday wishes. Later, she presented her report card among the members of resident welfare association of New Rajinder Nagar present at the occasion.
The parliamentarian came here to campaign for the upcoming a general election where she will contest against Congress candidate Ajay Maken and AAP candidate Brijesh Goel.
Lekhi will be contesting for a second time on BJP ticket from Delhi, where 7 Lok Sabha seats are at stake will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of ongoing elections.
