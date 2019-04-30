Meenakshi Lekhi celebrates her birthday with people of New Delhi constituency

Meenakshi Lekhi, the BJP candidate from and sitting from the same constituency on Tuesday celebrated her birthday with the people of her constituency.

She started her special day by doing a padayatra (march) in various areas like Kirti Nagar, New Rajinder Nagar, old Rajinder Nagar of constituency.

The residents of the area were excited to see their among them. They made special arrangements for the cake cutting ceremony for Lekhi's birthday.

Lekhi had cut the cake amid the echo of clapping, songs, and birthday wishes. Later, she presented her report card among the members of resident welfare association of New Rajinder Nagar present at the occasion.

The parliamentarian came here to campaign for the upcoming a where she will contest against candidate and candidate

Lekhi will be contesting for a second time on BJP ticket from Delhi, where 7 seats are at stake will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of ongoing elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)