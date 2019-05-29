WB: Kin of BJP workers killed in political violence to attend Modi's swearing-in

In what can be seen as a stern message to Mamata Banerjee, family members of BJP workers killed due to political violence in have been invited for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place on Thursday.

"PMO has invited two members each from families of Datonka, and Bahadur Mumrmu Maglika, who were allegedly killed in clashes with Trinamool supporters during panchayat polls in 2018, for the oath-taking ceremony in New Delhi," BJP's state Minority Morcha told ANI.

The arrangements for their travel and stay have been made by the BJP.

"All six people will travel by Their tickets have been booked. First, they will go to the Then some leaders will accompany them to the capital," Khan added.

The ones who will be attending the ceremony are elated on being invited.

Ganesh Hansada, son of late Manu Hansada, said, "My father was killed by TMC goons. Now it feels good that the has invited us."

"We are happy as we are going to meet the PM. Now our area is peaceful," Manu's wife opined.

Subal Das, whose father died due to violence, said, "We will request Modi ji to ensure peace in our district."

The special invitees will be part of the mega show that will be attended by top dignitaries including many nation heads at

will also be in attendance at the swearing-in.

The development comes days after the made deep inroads into the TMC-ruled state winning 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in recently concluded elections in bagged 22.

With just two years left for Assembly polls, the saffron party has turned out to be the for TMC.

In a major setback to Banerjee, two MLAs of her party, including Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu, and over 50 municipal councillors crossed over to the BJP on Monday.

The BJP has claimed that more state leaders are waiting to jump the ship and will be inducted in the party starting June 1.

