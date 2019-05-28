JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Klopp says Liverpool are best team he has taken to a final

Manpasand Beverages shares continue to fall; tank 36 pc in two days after officials' arrest
Business Standard

Mamata Banerjee to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said she will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on May 30.

Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat that the invitation for the ceremony arrived on Tuesday and she will be attending it as "constitutional courtesy".

"I have spoken to a couple of other chief ministers and decided to attend it," she said.

"There are certain ceremonial programmes under the Constitution. We try to attend such programmes when get invitation for swearing-in programmes of the president and the prime minister," Banerjee added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements