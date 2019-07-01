WB: Police arrests five in possession of arms, ammunition

JUST IN
West Bengal Police arrested five persons, in possession of arms and ammunition, during a raid at a rented house here on Sunday.

"We have seized six pistols, 36 rounds of ammunition and 10 mobile phones during the raid. We have arrested five persons in this connection, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Kumar said.

Those arrested belong to different states. While two are from the national capital, others are from Jharkhand, Bihar and Kolkata.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 06:19 IST

