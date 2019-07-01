MP: Case registered against BJP legislator for obstructing programme

The police on Sunday registered a case against BJP Sironj legislator Umakant Sharma for allegedly obstructing a programme organised under "Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Aur Nikah Yojna".

"A case has been registered under section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the MLA and 12-13 others," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinayak Verma said.

Section 186 pertains to "obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions".

