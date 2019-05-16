BJP's schemes attract big headlines but don't materialise: Priyanka Gandhi in UP

Upping the ante ahead of the conclusion of polling in the country, in charge of Eastern Vadra on Thursday said has "hollow policies" and indulges in publicity.

" is a party who makes promises but delivers nothing. and its leaders are involved in just publicity and they will make big promises. Their whole publicity is hollow and all policies are hollow," she said at an election rally here.

Gandhi lashed out at BJP for providing schemes which attract "big headlines in newspapers" but fail to materialise.

"You must have heard about BJP slogans over bills where they have claimed that they have reduced them. I went to several villages and two women told me that they were getting bills of 50,000 and 35,000 respectively for a month even though is just coming for 7 to 8 hours," she said.

On the penultimate campaigning before 13 seats in go to polls, Priyanka asserted that BJP's policies are against farmers and youth.

"PM [Narendra Modi] told you that he himself will deposit 15 lakh in your accounts and the of the same party after the elections said it was a 'chunaavi jumla', will you trust them again?" she asked.

Urging people to for candidate from Maharajganj Supriya Shrinate, she said, "The town is yearning for change as it has witnessed no development in last 25 years."

has fielded Shrinate, a former journalist, against five-time from Maharajganj.

Meanwhile, BSP-SP alliance has fielded Akhilesh Singh of SP, who had won the here in 1999, from Maharajganj.

Results of the seven-phase electoral exercise will be out on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)