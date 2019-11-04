Pollution control: UP to implement odd-even scheme, says minister

Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Monday said that the state government has instructed the traffic police to implement the to tackle the problem of pollution in the state.

Speaking to media persons, Chauhan said: "The state government has given instructions to traffic police and the DGP that the should be implemented in the state. Now the Police Department will tell us when they are going to implement this."

"The current level of air pollution in the Capital Region (NCR) is due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, and due to the north-west wind, the effect of which is also felt in Lucknow and surrounding areas," said Chauhan.

"Our aim is to reduce pollution in Lucknow, Kanpur and other areas. We have done water sprinkling and instructed the Transport Department for not allowing outside vehicles to enter the city," he said.

The Forest Minister said: "The air pollution has become a big problem and the state government is worried. The important thing is to make people aware. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had conducted a meeting and directed all departments to take measures to control pollution.