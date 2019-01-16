WebEngage's retention marketing conference EngageMint successfully concludes second edition in Bangalore

The city of is no stranger to conferences and conventions. Popularly regarded as the Silicon Valley of Asia, it is a that houses both global economic behemoths and monster-growth startups denting the ecosystem.

It was, therefore, a logical choice for to play host to the second edition of the EngageMint conference. 150+ representatives from 75+ companies descended down on Taj West End, the venue for WebEngage's flagship retention initiative.

EngageMint 2018 retained the theme from their inaugural event, which was "Stop Marketing, Start Engaging". The event centered around understanding the nuances of powered by User Retention & Engagement featuring 8 sessions led by 11 charismatic leaders and entrepreneurs making waves in consumer businesses.

What makes EngageMint so unique is the fact that it explores the realm of Customer Retention, unlike other marketing events that are focused squarely on User Acquisition flavored growth tactics.

WebEngage is known for pioneering the concept of 'intelligent' retention marketing for consumer businesses. Their pioneering features like the 'Journey Designer' lets users create seamless, highly complex lifecycle marketing campaigns for millions of users that allow contextualized brand communication complete with personalization elements.

EngageMint has emerged as a highly potent educational platform for C-level executives, brand managers, and product leaders to come together and learn from the best in the The edition was no different, as the guest speakers covered topics ranging from communication to creating highly effective business strategies.

With the EngageMint awards, the event also identified 3 brands from the consumer space that have tackled retention marketing with great aplomb. Representatives from the brands were felicitated with an award to honor their exceptional retention marketing performance. Here are the winners:

EngageMint Awards:

Gold - Deepti Kolte from Upwardly (Head, Digita Marketing)

Silver - Hemesh Singh from (Co- & CTO)

Bronze - from (Product Manager)

Here is a complete list of all the sessions:

-Kunal Shah ( at Cred, at Freecharge) - Opening Keynote

(Kunal Shah delivered a powerful Keynote that revolved around the qualitative aspects of approaching Retention while building a product, and how thinking affects the very core of a product's marketing strategy.)

- ( at ZestMoney) - Cashing in on a Customer-first Approach to Drive Growth: The Story

( enthralled the audience with her experiences of leading global businesses, and how a user-centric approach is crucial to building a sustainable growth strategy in the Indian market.)

- (CMO at Play Games24x7) - Gaming Your Way to Retention: The Play Games24x7 Story

(Sachin's power-packed session helped us understand why Retention is a core marketing strategy at Play Games24x7, and how he created and integrated a highly data-backed approach to user retention)

- (MD, at Kaleyra) - Fireside Chat with Kaleyra on Seamless Business Communication

(Kaleyra's MD of Cloud, Mr. dove into the finer aspects of business communication, and identifying the key factors that dictate the success of any brand's communication experience)

Decoding Indian Consumer Behavior with (Co-founder & CEO, com)

(This highly insightful session by was a superb learning experience about breaking down India's consumer behavior, and how mastering the consumer psyche can help create phenomenal growth)

-The Evolution of Customer Experiences in Fintech

(Conducted by ( at Frooters), this session was a panel discussion comprising of (CEO, Creditmate), (SVP, Lendingkart), Pravin Jadhav ( at Money) about the explosive growth of Fintech in India, and how customer experiences are evolving as user expectations change with time.

-Masterclass by (CPO, Zoomcar): Constructing a Powerful Retention Strategy

(This session was an interactive workshop conducted by to help the audience deconstruct every individual aspect of a perfectly functioning retention marketing strategy, and how they can learn to create one that works for their own brand)

-Naman Sarawagi (Founder at FindYogi) - Psychological Hacks for Effective Product Communication

(Naman's session was an exceptional one that mixed humor with hardcore marketing insights about how brands approach marketing for their product portfolio, what drives marketers to position their brands in a certain way and the factors that affect consumer behavior in India, complete with live industry examples.)

The last session of the conference was aptly titled WebEngage Next, which offered a small glimpse into the future of WebEngage. Led by (VP, at WebEngage) and (Co-founder & at WebEngage), attendees experienced a snippet of 'Relays', an upcoming product from the that is purpose-built to revolutionize product communication for businesses with the power of intelligent automation.

The conference concluded with an evening of cocktails at Taj West End's iconic and picturesque poolside venue, a perfect setting for networking, catching up and reminiscing about all of the sessions that flowed through the day.

Overall, EngageMint 2018 proved to be exciting, fun and highly insightful with a uniqueness that comes from the brand's identity and ethos. In just its second edition, it has proved to be a powerful intellectual property that is facilitating the flow of information from all the right places to recipients from the marketing world, and it would be exciting to see where this is headed in the future.

For the folks who couldn't attend EngageMint and want to check out the sessions, the complete sessions will be out on the EngageMint website soon.

