Wells Adams wishes fiancee Sarah Hyland on birthday with a romantic post

American actor Sarah Hyland ringed in her 29th birthday on Sunday (local time) and fiancee Wells Adams wished her in the most romantic way ever.

The Radio talker wished his fiancee Sarah Hyland in an Instagram tribute that featured a photo of the happy couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday to my bride to be. Thank you for being so smart. Thank you for being so funny. Thank you for being so beautiful. Thank you for being so perfect and thank you for always lighting up my Eiffel Tower, Love, The luckiest guy in the world."

To which Hyland commented, "I'm the lucky one! you make my louvre happy."

Adams and Hyland exchanged rings earlier in summer after the former proposed to his girlfriend while they were vacationing in Fiji. The couple has been together since 2017.

