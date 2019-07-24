Wendy Williams producing her biopic

American TV host Wendy Williams has stepped into the film business as she is bankrolling a biopic based on her own life which will air in 2020.

The upcoming biopic will also include some highlighted incidents from the host's life including the one about her divorce with estranged husband Kevin Hunter who got mistress Sharina Hudson pregnant, following which Williams spent her time in a sober living house.

She has also battled a number of health issues, reported Page Six.

The 55-year old is making the film with the 'Girls Trip' producer Will Packer and Leigh Davenport as the scriptwriter.

According to a release, the upcoming movie is about "her (Williams) scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show."

Recently, Williams made headlines after model Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni slammed her.

Toni's remarks came after Williams discussed the mother-daughter feud on her show. The feud between the two came into light during the first episode of 'The Real Blac Chyna' show where Toni abused her daughter.

