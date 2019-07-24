Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz planning post-wedding bash in Italy!

Months after tying the knot, supermodel Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are buckling up for a post-wedding bash in Italy.

The couple walked down the aisle on February 22 in Beverly Hills and now they want their friends and close ones to be a part of their wedding celebrations in Capri, Italy next month.

"It's not going to be big, just family and some friends," Page six quoted a source as saying.

The 46-year old model also shared a picture of her basking in the sun and captioned, "WORKING ON TAN AND WEDDING/TO DO LIST."

The duo exchanged rings in December last year after almost a year of dating. Klum made the revelation on social media as she posted an adorable monochrome picture of her with her musician beau.

Klum and Kaulitz first sparked dating rumours earlier in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming 'America's Got Talent'.

Klum was previously married to Ric Pipino (1997 - 2002) and Seal (2005 - 2014). The mother of four shares Leni, 14, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore, and Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9, with ex-husband Seal.

