Rampur: Patients being treated on the floor due to lack of beds

In yet another case of medical apathy, patients were seen being treated on the floor at District Hospital due to lack of proper bed facilities.

People can be seen lying on the floor with drips on their hands, while the drip bottles were seen hung up on the windows.

A doctor on duty said that there has been a sudden increase in the number of patients which led to the non-availability of beds in the hospital.

A patient named said, "3-4 people are sleeping on a single bed due to lack of sufficient beds in the hospital."

Other patients present in the hospital also complained about the same issue.

BS told ANI, "Some patients insist on being admitted, so the number of patients at the hospital has increased. We will investigate the matter.

