JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Rampur: Patients being treated on the floor due to lack of beds

Iran denounces latest US sanctions targetting petrochemical secto
Business Standard

34 held, 3,305kg ganja seized in Odisha

ANI  |  General News 

A major drug trafficking racket was busted, as police arrested 34 persons and seized 3,305 kilograms of ganja (dry cannabis) from their possession.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) said the cost of the ganja that was seized on Saturday is around Rs 2 crore.

On June 6, a police team was attacked by drug peddlers and a police officer was reportedly injured, after which a team of 75 officials was formed to bust the drug trafficking racket, police said.

Among those arrested, 17 are from Malkangiri, 11 from Nabarangpur, 5 from Koraput and 1 from Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 06:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU