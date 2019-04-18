West Bengal: BJP Yuva Morcha member found hanging from tree

A 22-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha member Sisupal Sahis was found hanging from a tree in Senabana area of village in region on Thursday.

Police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

Commenting on the incident, district's said Sisupal was an active member of the party and it is necessary to investigate whether it is a murder or a suicide.

Earlier on April 8, body of a 42-year-old man was found hanging at the booth office of the BJP in Siliguri district of the state.

Last month, BJP had urged the to declare as a "Super Sensitive" state.

"Around 100 murders took place during Panchayat elections in Officers sit on dharnas along with the The ruling party's (BJP) president's chopper is not allowed to land there," had said substantiating the party's demand for declaring the state "Super Sensitive".

is having elections in all seven phases since April 11. Elections will conclude on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

