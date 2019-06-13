West Bengal: OPDs remain shut as doctors' strike enters 3rd day

The Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in the district hospital and and Hospital will remain shut on Thursday as junior doctors' strike has entered the third day here. leaving hundreds of patients in the lurch.

The doctors' protest erupted on Tuesday after an intern at the Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) and Hospital was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

"The authorities have opened a parallel emergency system where senior doctors will exam serious medical cases of the patients," sources at the and Hospital told ANI.

There are 22 OPD doors in these hospitals where more than 4000 people turn up every day on an average, the source added.

"We have already explained our demands in posters. The should come here and she hasn't reached yet," a doctor, who was protesting here, said.

Moreover, the incident has triggered protests from doctors in other government hospitals across the state.

According to hospital authorities, adequate security arrangements have been made in the premises of the hospital.

Earlier, the family members of the deceased patient staged a protest alleging medical negligence by doctors.

Health Minister said four persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The doctor who was attacked is reportedly admitted in the intensive care unit after he sustained

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)