Nitish Kumar conducts high level meeting over liquor ban in Bihar

Chief Kumar on Thursday conducted a high-level meeting here to tighten prohibition in the state.

Investigations, arrests and seizures related to illicit liquor were discussed during the meet.

Stepping up his stance on alcohol ban, the chief directed the police personnel to take in writing from each police station that illegal alcohol trade was not taking place in their area.

"If alcohol is recovered from the area after that, the police personnel won't be given postings in police stations for next 10 years," read a press release from the chief minister's office.

Stating that alcohol ban has reduced crime rate in the state, specifically against women and children, Kumar asked the police to work towards implementing alcohol Ban on a permanent basis.

He also advocated tracking down the liquor mafias. He advised the police to check those who were in the alcohol business before the ban and track what they are doing now.

Apart from this, the chief directed the police to track down the neighbouring states from where alcohol is being brought into the state, saying that or any other state's label on alcohol bottles may just be a way to deceive the police when the alcohol is brought in from some neighbouring state.

Minister of Energy Bijendra Prasad Yadav, to Chanchal Kumar, DGB Gupteshwar Pandey and other personnel from the police department were present during the meet.

