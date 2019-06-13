JUST IN
SC agrees to hear Dhananjay Munde's plea seeking stay on HC order

ANI  |  Politics 

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde seeking a stay on Bombay High Court order directing registration of FIR against him in connection with alleged illegal purchase of government land in the state's Beed district.

A Bench comprising of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Ajay Rastogi said it will hear the plea of Munde tomorrow after his lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing.

Munde, a member of NCP, is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

