Will put 'shahenshah' who looted farmers behind bars within next 5 years: PM Modi

Modi on Wednesday said if the NDA government comes back to power, he will put the 'shahenshah' who looted farmers behind bars within the next five years.

"Whenever there was Congress' government in Centre and Haryana, they took away the land of farmers at low rates. With your blessings, this Chowkidar has taken those who looted farmers to the court. They are going around seeking bail. They are going to ED offices. They used to think that they are 'shahenshahs' (emperor) and nobody can touch them. Now they are nervous. I have already taken them to the door of the jail, give me your blessings and I'll put them in jail within next five years," Modi said in an apparent reference to Sonia Gandhi's Robert Vadra, who is currently facing trial in a land deal case.

Modi, while addressing the gathering here, also said those who have looted the country "will have to pay back."

The went on to criticise the over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"In 1984, in different parts of the country including Delhi, and thousands of our Sikh brothers and sisters were killed at the behest of the family," he said. "For 34 years, a dozen of commissions were made, but justice was not given to the Sikh community. Your 'Chowkidar' had promised to punish those involved in the 1984 riots. I am happy that the process to punish them has begun."

Modi went on to say, "This shameless is still providing benefits to these tainted people who were involved in committing that sin. They even made one of those involved in the riots as the of From this, it is clear that Congress is not bothered about your feelings."

He also accused the Congress of not making enough efforts at the time of Independence to ensure that Kartarpur Sahib is a part of

"Congress' history is about ignoring your emotions. Otherwise, there was no reason why Kartarpur Sahib is in At the time of partition, if they would have made a little effort then Kartarpur Sahib would have been in .. But our government is making efforts to ensure that people who go to seek blessing from Kartarpur Sahib don't face any problem. For this, the Kartarpur Sahib corridor is being made," he added.

