Will react after details of Arumughaswamy commission report submitted: Dr Prathap C Reddy

of of Hospitals Dr Prathap C on Thursday said that the hospital gave the best possible treatment to former and he will react on the matter only after report is submitted.

"I have said it several times that late was an adorable person and we gave her the best possible treatment. Let the details shape up and then we will react on it," said

In September 2017, Justice A Arumughaswamy was appointed to head the probe into the death of former AIADMK supremo.

Popularly known as 'Amma', was taken to Chennai's on September 22, 2016 and treated in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5.

Following her death, allegations of foul play began to do the even claimed that all cabinet ministers had lied to the people about her hospitalisation and death.

Earlier in December last year, the demanded constitution of a medical board comprising doctors and medical professionals to examine the medical records of

In an affidavit filed to the Arumughaswamy Commission, the hospital raised the demand citing that errors crept in due to the inability of a to comprehend and type correct medical terms. further said that words like 'intubation' were recorded as 'incubation' and other fatal errors.

During the commission's investigation, State C Vijayabaskar, Deputy CM Panneerselvam and London-based intensivist Dr were summoned to appear before the commission on January 7, 8 and 9 respectively.

Lok Sabha M Thambidurai was also asked to appear before the probe panel on January 11.

The had extended the commission's tenure twice before, in December 2017 and June 2018.

