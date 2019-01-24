Will react after details of Arumughaswamy commission report submitted: Dr Prathap C Reddy

-
Chairman of Apollo Group of Hospitals Dr Prathap C Reddy on Thursday said that the hospital gave the best possible treatment to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and he will react on the matter only after Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission report is submitted.
"I have said it several times that late Chief Minister was an adorable person and we gave her the best possible treatment. Let the details shape up and then we will react on it," said Reddy.
In September 2017, Justice A Arumughaswamy was appointed to head the probe into the death of former AIADMK supremo.
Popularly known as 'Amma', Jayalalithaa was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016 and treated in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5.
Following her death, allegations of foul play began to do the rounds and state Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan even claimed that all cabinet ministers had lied to the people about her hospitalisation and death.
Earlier in December last year, the Apollo Hospital demanded constitution of a medical board comprising doctors and medical professionals to examine the medical records of Jayalalithaa.
In an affidavit filed to the Arumughaswamy Commission, the hospital raised the demand citing that errors crept in due to the inability of a typist to comprehend and type correct medical terms. Apollo Hospital further said that words like 'intubation' were recorded as 'incubation' and other fatal errors.
During the commission's investigation, State health minister C Vijayabaskar, Deputy CM Panneerselvam and London-based intensivist Dr Richard Beale were summoned to appear before the commission on January 7, 8 and 9 respectively.
Lok Sabha speaker M Thambidurai was also asked to appear before the probe panel on January 11.
The AIADMK government had extended the commission's tenure twice before, in December 2017 and June 2018.
