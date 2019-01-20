Will work for all: Bangladesh PM

Sheikh on Saturday said that her would strive to work for the welfare of the people and that all development policies reach and benefit the masses.

Addressing a mega rally celebrating ruling Awami League's massive win in the recently-held at Suhrawardy Udyan here, was quoted by The as saying, "Although won the election, I can assure that the will work for all. People who voted for us or did not vote for us, I want to thank them all. We will ensure balanced development for all."

Vowing to uphold the value of the huge mandate that the people gave to her party, heaped praises on the Election Commission for holding a transparent election.

Taking a jibe at the Nationalist Party (BNP)-led Jatiya Oikya Front, Hasina asserted, "Our country voted against corruption, terrorism, militancy, and drugs, and to build the country following the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War. I will sacrifice my life, if necessary, to protect their dignity."

"The 11th has proved that united forces always win and Awami League's win was the result of a united effort," she added.

The Bangladesh heaped praises on law enforcement agencies for their efforts to ensure a "free, fair, and credible election."

Hasina further said that her will fulfill all the promises made in the election manifesto in an aim to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous nation.

On December 30 last year, the swept the polls, securing 288 seats out of the 300 seats, while the Jatiya Oikya Front suffered a massive rout, winning only seven seats, in the polls marred by violence and allegations of rigging.

The BNP refused to recognise the results and decided to not participate in the oath-taking ceremony, alleging that the elections were rigged and demanded fresh elections. However, the rejected the party's claims, maintaining that the voting process was held in a free and transparent manner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)