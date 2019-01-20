66 refugees apprehended in Turkey

As many as 66 illegal migrants were apprehended across Turkey, said security sources on Saturday.

Security forces in the northwestern province of acted on a tip-off and arrested three groups of illegal refugees, who were trying to illegally cross Bulgaria, quoted a security source as saying.

About 23 migrants, of whom they are Iraqi and Afghan nationals were apprehended in Demirkoy near the Derekoy border gate, a security source said.

Furthermore, 43 refugees were arrested by the off the coast of Ayvacik in the northwestern Canakkale province in a separate operation.

The migrants, who were of Afghan-origin, were reportedly attempting to cross to Greece, when they were apprehended and have been referred to provincial migration directorates, as per the report.

Turkish security forces have been engaged in an operation to detain the undocumented migrants who attempt to reach by sea illegally by crossing Turkish waters.

has seen a major influx of migrants who have been trying to reach the European continent especially since the beginning of the Syrian Civil War in 2011 and the presence of the Islamic State terror group in parts of and

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, over 2,65,000 refugees have been arrested in 2018.

