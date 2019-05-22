Sensex above 39,000 mark as investors await outcome of general elections

Equity benchmark indices ended Wednesday's session with minor gains amid volatile trade as investors remained cautious on the eve of outcome.

The BSE Sensex closed 140 points higher at 39,110 while the was up 29 points at 11,738.

Among sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange, FMCG, IT and media were in the red while others showed marginal gains.

Among stocks, rallied more than 5 per cent to Rs 158.55 per share on the back of heavy volumes following hopes of the airline's revival.

gained 5.5 per cent, 3.5 per cent, 2.5 per cent, 2.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

But Shares of (DHFL) fell as much as 9.4 per cent to Rs 117.65 after the said it will halt early withdrawals from existing deposit schemes and stop taking new ones.

Shares of slid 6.8 per cent to Rs 152.05 after the company reported net loss of Rs 2,713 crore during the quarter ended March 31.

Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Infratel, and were down between 1.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had touched historic highs following exit polls forecasting an overwhelming majority for in the just-concluded

Meanwhile, Asian stocks also were on shaky ground after the United States' brief relaxation of curbs against China's

Investors, however, remained cautious over the possibility of further escalation of tensions between the world's two largest economies.

