Wish team management tells Dhoni to play run-a-ball, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been facing severe criticism for his baffling batting approach against England on Sunday, and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said that he wishes that team management tells Dhoni to maintain a run-a-ball tempo to his innings.

He added that Dhoni's approach could be understood if the team was 12/2. Manjrekar went on to say that if the player comes in around the 20-over mark, then he should look to play run-a-ball.

"I wish that team management tells Dhoni to maintain a run a ball start and then see how it goes. I love Dhoni best when he has gone in to bat like the warm-up matches. I like when he scores 30 runs from 30 balls. If the team is 12/2, then I can understand his approach of defence. Once he is in around 20-22 overs, then he should look to play run-a-ball," Manjrekar told ANI.

India were given a big blow on Monday as all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to non displaced fracture of the left big toe and Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace the injured all-rounder in the squad.

Manjrekar said that he feels sorry for Shankar but added that he is delighted with Agarwal's inclusion.

"In fact, India has not got as many injuries. Look at England with the injury problems they are having. Bumrah and Shami are fit. You have to feel for Vijay Shankar but I am delighted for Mayank Agarwal. He would be a very good addition in the Indian lineup," Manjrekar said.

Indian spinners were smashed all-around the park against England, but Manjrekar said that conclusion should be drawn on an exceptional result. The former cricketer opined that India's loss to England is an exceptional result.

He event want on to say that India should be able to register a win against Bangladesh as Men in Blue are a stronger unit.

"You never base your conclusion on an exceptional result. India losing to England was exceptional. That cannot be used as a rule. This is an exception and you have got to accept that," Manjrekar said.

"India should beat Bangladesh. They are a stronger side, they have won five games and lost just one. They lost because the conditions suited England's style of play. Once England got more than 337, it was going to be difficult for India. Chasing was not easy on Edgbaston wicket and it was one day on which India's weakness was really tested," he added.

In the match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. England went on to post a challenging score of 337 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England solid base at the top as they stitched together a partnership of 160 runs. Roy was dismissed for 66 whereas Bairstow went on to score a century.

Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 111 runs, but Ben Stokes played a 79-run innings to propel England to more than 330 runs.

Chasing 338, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma registered his third century in the ongoing tournament. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also registered a half-century, becoming the first skipper to register five consecutive fifties in the World Cup.

But India fell short by 31 runs in the end. This win has enabled England to reach the fourth spot in the tournament standings.

India will next face Bangladesh on July 2.

