Wishes pour in for Rishi Kapoor as he turns 66 today

As Bollywood's turned 66 today, his family and fellow celebrities came in unison to extend their heartfelt wishes to him.

Posting an old photo of dancing and smiling with his mom Krishna Raj Kapoor, his wife Neetu took to her account and wished the She captioned the post, writing, "His love n devotion for his mother and God is unimaginable!!! He will have his mother n gods blessings always, Happy Birthday."

Daughter also wished her dad on his birthday in the sweetest way possible. She took to her account and shared two adorable pictures.

One of her posts is a collage of pictures featuring with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, son Ranbir, Krishna Raj Kapoor, and granddaughter She captioned the post, "Happiest birthday to my papa. Love you endlessly."

Her other post is a throwback photo, wherein little Riddhima can be seen sitting with her father. She wrote, "#mydaddymyhero Happy birthday Papa #throwbacktime."

celebrities also took to their accounts to pour their wishes to Rishi Kapoor.

wished him on Twitter, writing, "Happy Birthday James! @chintskap, Both your performances this year have been amazing, & I can't wait to see you in your next avatar! Here's wishing you many more years of love, luck and happiness!"

called the actor his favourite and wrote, "Happy birthday to my all time favourite. @chintskap have a stellar year Chintu uncle. We're coming over for dinner one of these days."

Actor also wished the veteran actor, writing, "Happy Birthday Sir @chintskap .... have a stupendous one..... your every outing on the big screen is inspiring."

A very special birthday wish came from as he posted about Rishi Kapoor's iconic films including, 'Mera Naam Joker', 'Chandni' and this year's '102 Not Out'.

He took to his handle and wrote, "As a kid I watched 'Mera Naam Joker', as a teenager ... 'Chandni', and today we still get to enjoy gems like '102 Not Out'. The last is just one of your many, many centuries on the silver screen. Happy Birthday to you, #RishiKapoor Ji! A truly @chintskap"

Rishi was born on September 4, 1952, in His father was a and his uncles and were among the biggest stars of their generation.

He debuted in his father's film 'Mera Naam Joker' as the younger version of Raj Kapoor's character Raju, which fetched him a National Award for Best

On the work front, Rishi will be next seen in Leena Yadav's 'Rajma Chawal'.

