'Bigg Boss' always brings in new experience for me: Salman

Superstar has donned the host's hat for the ninth time in a row for the upcoming season of reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

The 52-year-old, who is looking forward to the 12th season, said that every time the show "brings in a new experience for me."

"'Bigg Boss' is a show that not only the nation looks forward to but even I look forward to it with equal gusto. Though I have been hosting it for 8 years, every time, it brings in a new experience for me and I make a few more connections," said the 'Race 3' star.

Further, while talking about the theme of 'Bigg Boss' season 12, the said, "The theme 'vichitra jodis' is very amusing and the vast array of couples that we have shortlisted will surely keep the viewers engrossed to the show. It'll be fun to see whether the jodis have each other's back or fall apart during the hard times."

The 'Bharat' star on Tuesday launched the new season of the show here, where he reached the venue in style on a boat.

The grand launch of the show will take place on September 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)