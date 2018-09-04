Alia unveils 'special' poster of 'Yours Truly'

diva recently unveiled the poster of 'Yours Truly', an "extremely special" film, starring her parents together for the first time.

Alia took to to share the poster of the movie, writing, "SO SO happy to share the lovely poster for #YoursTruly, a very special film which also brings Mom & Dad together on screen for first time! Premiering @busanfilmfest Asia's biggest film festival @Soni_Razdan @MaheshNBhatt @buntysaab @ShiladityaBora @nikhilc01 #YoursTrulyAtBusan"

In the poster, Alia's mother can be seen deeply engaged in her thoughts. It also features and

The poster further announced the film's world premiere at Busan International Film Festival, which is set to begin from October 4.

The film has been shot in Kolkata and is based on a short story, titled 'The One That Was Announced' by award-winning and playwright The story revolves around a woman and her journey of finding love in the most unexpected places.

and will share screen space for the very first time together in the film, helmed by National Award winning filmmaker and produced by Shiladitya Bora, Nikhil Chaudhary, and

