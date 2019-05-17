Witness the journey of 'Bharat' in 'Zinda'

-
-
Makers of Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' dropped the latest track from the film titled 'Zinda', and it is set to take audiences on a power-packed journey.
Taking to Twitter, Khan shared the song on Friday and wrote, "Come witness an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man. Zinda out now."
Starting from 1947, the two-minute-long song is a montage of events from the film. Jackie Shroff, who is essaying the role of Salman's father in the film, gets separated from his family during partition.
The 'Dabangg' actor is seen in the avatars the makers earlier shared through different posters. The highly inspiring lyrics that go 'Zinda hoon main tujhme, tujhme rahoonga zinda' are coupled with a perfect background score.
From being a miner to a navy man, the song depicts Salman getting old as the song progresses. Also featuring in the song is leading lady Katrina Kaif in various attires.
Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Tabu, who also play pivotal roles in the film, appear in the song. The track ends with Khan saying, "Bharat itni jaldi na marta."
Composed by Julius Packiam, the power-packed song is crooned by Vishal Dadlani.
Ali Abbas Zafar is helming the film which is being produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.
The film will hit the big screens on June 5.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
