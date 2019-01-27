Ali Abbas Zafar shares glimpse of Salman Khan from 'Bharat'

film Zafar, who is quite active on social media, on Sunday shared another picture of from his upcoming directorial 'Bharat' and thanked his fans for all the love they showered on the recently released teaser of the film.

Zafar tweeted, "Thank you for all the love," and posted a picture of

The photograph shows the 53-year in an officer's uniform.

The upcoming film also starring Katrina Kaif, and is a remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster 'Ode to My Father'.

The makers of 'Bharat' recently unveiled the first teaser of the film. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser showed the 'Dabangg' in different avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

Interestingly, even though the teaser introduced different shades of Salmans' characters, it did not reveal his lead pair at all.

Previously and were seen together in the 'Ek Tha Tiger' and ' '

According to reports, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film is Salman Khan's third collaboration with Zafar after the 2016's 'Sultan' and 2017's ' '

It is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.

