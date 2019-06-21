WNS Group CEO delivers keynote address at Aon's 12th Annual Performance and Rewards Conference

(Holdings) Limited (NYSE

The theme of the conference was 'Demystifying Agility', with a focus on how organizations can re-think their approach to designing people-related processes and systems of engagement.

"In today's unprecedented landscape, where technology is driving unprecedented transformation, agility in and people practices is key to driving sustainable organizational performance and effective rewards practices. However, for agility to be the real differentiator, it must also have the right balance between an empathetic and performance-oriented workplace", Keshav said.

"Our research has shown that agility is fundamentally a function of the ability of to sense change, understand their core and adapt. It was great to have WNS' partnership in our flagship conference given the phenomenal journey that it has gone through in the last decade", said Anandorup Ghose, Partner, Emerging Markets, Aon.

In the 12th edition of the conference, brought together over 300 senior HR professionals from across multiple industries in It is considered as the most well attended, non-commercial HR conference in the country.

WNS' People Practice includes over 39,000 professionals across 14 countries and 59 offices and is responsible for integrating the human capital strategy into the overall organizational growth strategy.

Further leveraging the People Practice's strong delivery capability, global reach and domain expertise, along with a multi-tier HR analytics model, offers a comprehensive suite of Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) solutions to companies, helping them streamline their HR operations.

also offers TalentTurfTM, an end-to-end real-time performance engagement platform that embeds functional expertise, digital and analytical capabilities into the talent management process.

