Woman, 4-year-old son found dead in Delhi

A 26-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were found dead at their house in Central Delhi's area here on Thursday evening, police said.

station received a PCR call at 7:03 pm that one boy has been discovered hanging inside a house in Prem Nagar, near Gaushala Mandir, Patel Nagar. Subsequently, another call was received at 7:09 pm claiming a woman and child were found dead in the house.

The woman, Roopa Devi, was found lying on the floor of the house with her throat slit. Her son, was also found dead lying on the floor, apparently due to hanging.

Roopa's husband works in a factory at Rama Road, Moti Nagar.

Further investigation in the case is currently underway.

