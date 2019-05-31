IAS, IPS officers transferred in Andhra by new CM Jagan Reddy

In an administrative rejig, Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan transferred a number of bureaucrats soon after being sworn in as the second of the state post its bifurcation.

Goutam Sawang, the Director-General, (Vigilance & Enforcement) has been given additional charge of DGP.

Meanwhile, the present DGP, RP Thakur has been transferred and posted as and Stationary and Stores Purchase, which at present is held by T.A Tripathi. Tripathi has not been given any posting as of now. He has been directed to report to Department for further postings.

Congress Party has been critical of Thakur claiming that he favoured the They had even complained about him to the during the recently concluded elections.

AB Venkateswara Rao, Director General, has also been transferred. As of now, he has not been posted anywhere and has been directed to report to GAD.

Rao was during former Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu's regime.

YSRCP had complained against him also to the At that time, the electoral body had transferred him as Director General,

Rao had later written a letter to the asking why he has been transferred without any enquiry, based on the mere complaint of a political party.

Kumar Viswajeet, who was given charge by EC as Additional Director General, Intelligence has been given full additional charge of Director General, until further orders.

Shamsher Singh Rawat, IAS, who was Principal to has been transferred and posted as He will also hold his earlier position as additional charge until further orders.

Solomon Arokia Raj, IAS, has been posted as to the Chief Minister. He will also hold his earlier position of Secretary to Government and CIP, Industries and Commerce Department with full additional charge until further orders.

Krishamohan has been appointed as the OSD for Jaganmohan

Earlier in the day, IAS officers in the chief minister's office were replaced.

The officers during Chandrababu Naidu regime -- Satish Chandra, G Sai Prasad, M Girija Sankar and Rajamouli -- were transferred and directed to report to the with immediate effect.

K Dhananjaya Reddy, IAS, who was MD, Andhra Pradsh Tourism Development Corporation, has been posted as to the Chief Minister.

L V Subrahmanyam has issued a series of government orders regarding these transfers and appointments.

