NIA busts interstate fake currency gang, 2 held

A Investigation Agency (NIA) team has busted an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) gang and arrested two people responsible for wide circulation of fake currency notes in Delhi, and

Based on a reliable input an operation was launched at Gurugram in resulting into the seizure of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.20 crore.

The fake currency notes were all of the denomination of Rs 2,000.

The two people arrested are and Waseem, who belong to Mewat,

The seized fake Indian currency notes along with the arrested duo have been handed over to local police for further investigation.

