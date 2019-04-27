From Gandhi to Jinnah, all part of Congress Parivar, had an important role to play in country's development and independence, says Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha, who recently left BJP and joined Congress, on Friday lauded along with Mahatma Gandhi, Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, saying they all had a role to play for India's independence.

"Ye parivar se leke, se leke, se leke, se leke, swargiya se leke, se leke aur se leke... inki party hai jinka desh ke vikas me, desh ki tarakki me, desh ki azadi me sabse mehatvapurna aur sabse bada yogdaan hua, isliye hum yaha aye ( family from to Patel to to .. It is their party. They had the most important role in development and freedom of the country. This is the reason why I have come here (in Congress)," Sinha said while addressing a rally here.

Sinha was in to campaign for the Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency against BJP's

Both and his son were present at the event.

"Aur ek baar jab aa gaya hu pehli aur shayad aakhri baar party me, to kabhi ab mudkar jane ke liye nahi aya hu (Now that I have joined the Congress party for the first and the last time, now I won't leave it)," he added.

At the same rally, Sinha also said that the people of the country are curious about Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) while expressing hope that the scheme will be implemented if his party is voted to power in the ongoing

"The Congress government has waived the loan of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and People are curious about NYAY scheme now," he said.

Sinha, who left the BJP being denied a ticket contest the Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, said, "It is fine when they (BJP) do something. If our leaders come up with some ideas, they are not able to digest these."

Under the NYAY scheme, the Congress party has promised to give Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest among the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)