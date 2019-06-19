Woman gives birth outside health centre in Agra, CMO assures action

A woman gave birth to a baby in front of a health centre in Uttar Pradesh's after health officials allegedly denied to admit her.

The of has assured action against the responsible staff.

"I took my wife to the emergency facility of the hospital. She was writhing in pain. But the doctor told us to take her somewhere else. The doctors sent my wife outside and she delivered the baby on the road in front of the health centre," husband of the aggrived woman told ANI.

Both, the woman and her child are stable.

"Prima facia seems to be the staff's mistake. I'll seek her suspension and will transfer her soon," said CMO Dr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)