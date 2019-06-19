Delhi: BSF personnel perform yoga at Chawala camp

(BSF) personnel performed yoga at the camp, Chawala, here on Tuesday.

These exercises, which are being performed by the personnel, seems to be the norm over a few camps in the nation. Three days ago the Odisha troopers performed yoga and just yesterday Assam BSF too joined the list.

These exercises come in the run-up to the fifth ever international yoga day on June 21. and other countries will celebrate international yoga day in a span of two days.

The concept of yoga day was formally proposed by during his first-year tenure.

This is when he also addressed the United Nations General Assembly, Where he expressed his interest to make June 21 as the international yoga day.

Modi founded the ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)