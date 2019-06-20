Woman's headless body found near Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

The headless body of a woman has been recovered near the Temple at the here on Wednesday, triggering suspicion about

According to police, various materials including flowers, incense sticks used to offer prayers have been found near the body.

"The act seems to have been done out of superstition and a detailed investigation in the matter is underway. CCTVs will be installed in the area to ensure safety in the area," Devraj Upadhyay, of Police said.

The incident comes a few days ahead of the biggest annual religious fare, Ambubachi Mela, which is slated to be held on June 22 in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)