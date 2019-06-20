Clashes in Bengal's Bhatpara, 1 killed, Section 144 imposed

Authorities in and have imposed Section 144, prohibiting assembly of more than four persons, after one man died and four others were injured in clashes between two groups of miscreants on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as

During the clashes, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired.

In response, police resorted to firing teargas shells to bring the situation under control. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in the area.

"Some anti-social and criminal elements have been active in some pockets of these areas. Some outsider elements have also joined the local anti-social elements in disrupting the normalcy and government finds these developments as seriously exceptional," Alapan Bandhopadhay, Home Secretary, of West Benga told media in the wake of the developments.

"Sanjay Singh, IPS, ADG, South Bengal is given particular charge of the Barrackpore P0olice Commissionerate with immediate effect. ADG in charge of Barrackpore Commissionerate is rushing to the spot. Section 144 of the CrPC is being promulgated in and police station areas for restoring order in these localities immediately," Bandhopadhay added.

This comes as an addition to incidents of violence reported from - a place that had witnessed several cases between opposing parties during the elections.

Keeping poll and post-poll violence in mind, the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate had decided to set up a new police station in Bhatpara to bring the law and order situation under control. The facility is yet to be inaugurated.

