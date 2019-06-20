9 shanties in Andhra gutted; 1 dead

A 65-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out in a Kammanavolu village of Andhra Pradesh's district.

The incident took place late night on Wednesday. At least nine shanties were also gutted in the fire.

"At around 1.30 AM late last night, nine houses are totally burnt due to current short circuit. As the smoke spread heavily, one aged person could not come out. Three more houses are partially damaged," said a villager.

Moreover, fire fighting team could not reach there on time as no fire team was available. So, a fire engine was called from which is more than 50 km away from the village.

"We called the fire station but engine was not available. Later, a fire engine came from Movva. Police reached the spot by 2 AM. The fire engine came after them and extinguished the fire. Revenue staff came in the morning, they are noting down the damage and are assessing the loss," he added.

